Helen Batson Williams gives children a voice through book

Helen Williams Batson -

HELEN Williams Batson’s debut book, I am NOT a duck! will be a welcome addition to the limited number of local books written specifically for performers. Batson said the book was born of her passion of enabling children to express themselves to the adults in their lives, especially their parents.

Batson launched the book on April 20 at the Lloyd Best Institute in Tunapuna. She said the book was a collection of performance monologues, which would be of interest to teachers, parents, social workers and people in the arts.

“The book wasn’t written just for entertainment purposes. I have a passion for children and over the years I’ve seen how children are affected by how adults speak to them or people treat them, and so the book is really an introduction to the stage, where they would express themselves and it would help adults to see how the children are affected by their behaviours as adults.

“I am a defender of children, I am representing the children with this book. We need to help people understand that children are little but they have big minds, and they may not be able to speak effectively enough or in a way that can convince the parent or help the parent to understand what they are going through and how they feel.”

Batson said the name of the book came when she imagined a mother parrot trying to tell her baby to stop talking and accidentally told it to stop quacking because there was a duck nearby, to which the baby parrot retorted, “I am not a duck!”

She said there were 20 pieces in the book, covering various topics and with varying levels of seriousness.

“Seven or eight of them are witty, because you know you have to add the little humour to make it light, but its facts. The pieces were written so they could be performed and adults could see through children’s lenses, how the children feel and how it affects them.

Batson said she is planning a performance at Nalis, Port of Spain, on June 1, where children will perform the pieces.

“This will be where the rubber meets the road, the children and the parents face off on the stage, because the children are able to express their feelings, and some of them have all these desires, because they imagine a better life.”

She said she plans to sell the books to schools as well as placing copies in libraries.

“I think the schools would do well with them. I am also thinking of going to primary and secondary schools, as we have four pieces that secondary children would better appreciate, and do some readings at the schools, so that maybe teachers would invest, take ten for the library.”

Batson said often children are affected by their parents fighting and then take that burden to school where they are unable to function properly, leading them to further be chastised by teachers, who may have their own issues which they take out on the children.

She said her childhood was challenging and led to her not being able to express herself for many years.

“I remember at one point I wasn’t able to speak, I didn’t lose my voice but I was so affected that couldn’t express myself, so I used to hold everything in. A lot of those experiences were very traumatic for me, so I can identify with some of these experiences children have, and so I can’t begin to imagine what these children are going through now compared to my time, it’s much worse now.

“I just didn’t know how to say something that would make people understand how I felt, and at eight and nine, how could a child stand against an adult? They could do that now, but in my time you couldn’t even open your mouth, is a slap you getting.”

Batson said many of the country’s crime problems can be attributed to children not feeling a sense of belonging in their families, which they find in gangs and undesirable elements in their communities.

The 68-year-old said this is her first official book but she has plans for several more, including a storybook called Silly Me and another in memory of her murdered son, titled Sons in Our Family.

“If you come to my house you could find about 50 books. I have a lot of things compiled, but I’ve never put it out there. I’ve had people do my work on stage but I didn’t put any books out. I have a lot of plays and monologues, and my work was done all over, but I think the timing is right for this book because of where we are and the situation with children.”

Batson was born in Arima and at age 16 moved to Tunapuna where she lived most of her life. She said while she was at The UWI doing Theatre-in-Education, she decided she would make good use of her degree and apply it to her work.

“I started LiveWire, a children’s performing and developmental company, with my three-year-old daughter, which catapulted me to a level I didn’t expect. I got all kinds of invitations for her to perform all over and for me to write for children. All the children I wrote for were finalists on 12-And-Under, always in the top three.”

She said she ran LiveWire for many years, later renaming it OMACA, Open Minds and Creative Abilities, where she ran creative workshops for children. These workshops included literary work, storytelling, reading competitions, social development, games and exercises that would enhance, boost and motivate the children.

Batson's daughter, soca star Nadia Batson, is also well-known for her writing skills. Batson said she was always eager to write since she was a child.

Batson is also an actress who has performed in plays such as the original production of Wine of Astonishment and had her first solo show, Shades of Blue, in 2017. She has worked with audiences both locally and internationally in New York, Barbados and St Lucia, and her work has also been performed and viewed on television in other Caribbean islands and Nigeria.

“I have a rich bio when it comes to performing and writing. All my works have been very successful. I never believed I had to give myself credit but now I’m beginning to accept I’m a writer. People used to say, you’re a great writer, but I never used to carry the title. "It’s only now I’m saying, yes I’m a writer. In my mind I always felt I had to have a book out there to be able to claim that title, but I’ve been writing all my life since I was a child.

“In the book, I have a section called when I was a little girl, where I share some of my experiences. I used to store my writings under my bed, and kids like to identify that they’re not the only ones who feel certain ways about things. I want them to know it’s okay to write and it’s okay to hang on to your work so you have that documentation.”

Batson said if people read the book they would understand some things, and attending the show would enable them to see what it was about.

“It’s from the page to the stage, and it will be a different experience. It’s important for people to come see these children on the stage. I know there are some people who will sit and cry because it would be hitting below the belt. Hopefully it will bring about the change that is necessary to bring about a healthy household and have your children productive and functioning at home and at school.

“There’s too much hurt. My main thing is to get people to understand the harm we’re doing to our children.”