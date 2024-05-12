Distressing news about patriot Paul

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I learned with tremendous sadness of the recent passing of Dr Gillian Paul, noted educator and patriot. Her long and meritorious service to the nation is well respected and appreciated.

Paul was on the verge of compulsory retirement when she accepted the chair of the National Advisory Committee on Education (NACE) in late 2021 for a two-year term. It was there, as her vice-chair, that I interacted with her, assessing her to be a well-focused, experienced administrator.

Among other things, she skilfully delegated responsibility and demonstrated her leadership skills. She was likewise an excellent listener. Her appointment saw NACE being entrusted with the findings and referrals of the secretariat of the Education Ministry, following the national consultation around the same time, for our consideration.

Paul skilfully chose personnel to form sub-committees to address inter-related topics, with her also leading the one on curriculum and on technical and vocational education and training. Other topics were also grouped, except for the Education Act. This was necessary as NACE only had 11 members. There was also opportunity for committees' reaction.

In early 2023 there was the Caricom symposium on crime and serious concerns were expressed about education. Paul immediately set about reviewing the recordings, cross-referencing with other papers and policies, and NACE was able to submit an urgent opinion.

It was so distressing to hear of Paul's health situation which saw her unable to respond as was needed, but to which we all rallied and were in fervent prayerful support.

May she rest eternally in the Master's care.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

via e-mail