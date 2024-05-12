CXC investigates distribution of papers

CXC Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley. -

THE Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has started investigations into what it has described as circumstances into an issue with "the distribution of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Principles of Accounts Paper 02, at specific centres."

CXC made this announcement in a statement on May 10.

The statement also said, "CXC understands that any uncertainty around examinations can cause anxiety and we wish to assure candidates and parents that these matters are treated with the highest urgency. Once we have completed our investigations, the appropriate action will be taken."

No information was given as to when or where this alleged action happened.

CXC officials were unavailable to provide any further details.

Last May, after the leak of a (CSEC) Math Paper II, CXC announced that paper would be scrapped before the exam took place.

At a virtual news conference at that time, CXC registrar Wayne Wesley said, “CXC, in consultation with regional ministries of education, realised that students would have spent months preparing for their Math Paper II exam. The news of the security breach of the examination has caused much anxiety and concern."

He said CXC considered setting a second paper, but given considerations of mental health, etc., as well as the logistics of when and how to administer that exam, it was decided just to scrap the examine which students had already sat.

Wesley added that CXC traced that leak to a centre in Jamaica.