Central Sports advance to Sunday League final

Central Sports batsman Kamil Pooran. - (FILE)

CENTRAL Sports remain on course for a possible domestic treble as they advanced to the Sunday League 50-over final after churning out a five-wicket win over PowerGen Sports Club at Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity on Saturday.

Having already lifted the red-ball and T20 titles this season, Central Sports batted brilliantly to total a victorious 286/5 from 48.1 overs, in response to PowerGen’s 282/9, batting first.

The result saw them automatically advance to the final, having topped the preliminary round after all group matches.

Sent in to bat, the Penal-based PowerGen had stern contributions with the bat from number three batsman Kyle Kissoondath (71) and opener Cephas Cooper (61).

Fair knocks also came from Jason Mohammed (39, Akeil Cooper (22) and Kavesh Kantasingh (17 not out).

Doing the damage with the ball for Central Sports was Mikel Govia (4/40) while Alex Antoine (2/30) and Rayad Emrit (2/32) also chipped in.

In their turn at the crease, Central Sports openers Kamil Pooran (85) and Keagan Simmons (67) piled on a strong 150-run partnership to set a stern foundation. When Pooran perished caught and bowled by Damion Joachim, Kjorn Ottley entered and slammed an unbeaten 51 to carry them over the line.

He was assisted by Akshaya Persaud (39) and Antoine’s 32 not out. Ottley and Antoine held their own in the final overs and got to 286/5 with 11 balls remaining.

Additionally, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots advanced to the playoff match, in which the winner joins Central Sports in the title match. Both QPCC and Marchin Patriots recorded wins on May 11.

At St Mary’s Ground in St Clair, the Parkites put defending champions Clarke Road United to the sword by sealing an emphatic 208-run triumph.

After winning the toss and opting to take first strike, the Parkites were guided to a mammoth 479/4 courtesy quick-fire centuries from opener Isaiah Rajah (182) and Yannic Cariah (120 not out).

Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva also slammed an unbeaten 57 while Jorden Warner hit a well-worked 55.

In reply, Clarke Road had a good start but fell away after the loss of the fifth wicket, going all out for 271 from 39.5 overs. Top scoring for them were openers Tariq Mohammed (80) and Shatrughan Rambaran (52), while Yannick Ottley (43) and Anderson Mahase (31) also chipped in.

Taking them apart with the ball were Khary Pierre (3/26)spinner, Eric Garcia (3/69) and Isiah Gomez (2/43).

And at Daren Ganga Ground in Barrackpore, Marchin Patriots sealed the second playoff spot with a seven-wicket triumph over Profilbau Marchin Patriots.

Victoria batted first and were dismissed for 196 in 43 overs. They were led by Eton Bhal (64), Riyaad Mohammed (35) and Marcelle Jones (26).

Spinner Ricky Japiaul snagged an impressive 5/40, with Rivaldo Ramlogan (2/16) and Kissoondath Magram (2/17) also contributing.

Patriots made light work of the target as they raced to 198/8 in 30.1 overs. Crystian Thurton led the charge with an unbroken 119 while Richie Looknauth also scored 32 not out.

QPCC and Patriots meet in the playoff match on May 18, with the final scheduled for May 25.