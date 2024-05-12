AC trump Sando 3-0, need 3pts on final day to lift TTPFL crown

AC Port of Spain Jama Charles (top) headers in a goal against Club Sando during the TT Premier Football League match, on MAy 11, 2024, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - via TTPFL

THE Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) title, once again, will be decided on the final match-day as AC Port of Spain affirmed their position atop the standings with a 3-0 victory over Club Sando at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on May 11.

Eventual man of the match Jamal Charles scored to two goals in eight minutes of the second half, in the 48th and 56th minutes. The first saw John-Paul Rochford chip a neat free-kick into the box which allowed Charles to rise above the defenders and head past goalkeeper Denzil Smith.

Soon after, Nathan Lewis charged down the left flank, sent the cross in and found Charles, who made no mistake to slot another past Smith.

Three minutes into time added on, Che Benny rifled home a howler from outside the 18-yard box into the top corner of the goal to seal the win.

The win for the City Boys saw them maintain pole position on the tier one table, on 41 points. Miscellaneous Police FC (39pts) remain a title threat in second position while reigning TTPFL champions Defence Force FC (37pts) can still snag second spot on the final day’s play.

Victory for AC PoS on the final day’s play guarantees them the coveted 2024 TTPFL crown.