Who is your leader, UNC?

UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar surrounded by supporters at a UNC rally. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Attention all UNC personnel. Your political opponent is the PNM, not each other.

Is your problem leadership? Will changing your leader win you the seats you need to form the next government?

The present leader has lost a few elections. Everybody loves a winner.

There is only one true realistic successor to the UNC throne. We all know who that is. There is no other candidate. Plain, simple and straightforward. Let all with eyes see vividly.

Why is the UNC leadership so attractive?

Look at the PNM. Any time the PM is absent a certain individual gets to act, no one else. Is no one else competent? Will that person ever be PM or PNM leader?

I have experienced PNM, NAR, UNC governments. Nothing changes. Having a PM that looks like me does nothing for me.

To the UNC, here is an opportunity for improvement. Have a joint leadership. The present leader and the potential leader. Each one, teach one.

Are the seats so distributed that the PNM remains in office? Is the UNC more comfortable in opposition? Does the PNM want to remain in office?

To both parties, get your act together. You have a nation to build.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town