Whim Anglican crowned Tobago Primary Schools' Cricket champs

A Whim Anglican batsman looks to hit a rising delivery against Scarborough RC in the final of the Tobago Primary Schools Cricket League on Friday at Parade Grounds, Bacolet. - Visuals Style

Whim Anglican were crowned 2024 Tobago Primary Schools’ Cricket League champions at Parade Grounds in Bacolet on Friday, after executing a 27-run victory over last year’s winners Scarborough RC.

Sent in to bat, Whim Anglican were led to 97/7 from their allotted ten overs courtesy a fine knock of 24 from skipper Kael Campbell. Savion Cooper also contributed nicely with the bat, scoring 20 not out.

Justin Kent was the pick of the bowlers for Scarborough RC as he bagged an impressive hat-trick in his 4/14 haul, from two overs. Dalyon Turpin also snagged 2/6.

At the interval, Campbell said he was a bit disappointed with their total but remained confident they could secure the win. He said, "The first innings of this cricket final wasn't too positive for the team but the boys are confident we can go out and defend the total. We are going to take some early wickets and hopefully we will win."

Set a target of 98, Scarborough faltered under the pressure and were eventually all out for 75 from eight overs. Khalid Hector (29) was their best batsman.

Doing the damage with the ball for Whim were female player Jonelle Walcott (2/5) and Daniel Cooper (2/10).

For his stellar contributions throughout the tournament, Campbell was adjudged tournament MVP. He also took the award for most runs (240 runs), with a tournament-leading high score of 85. He also took five wickets in total.

Winning the prize for top female cricketer was Gloria Henry of Signal Hill Government, who scored 65 runs in total, with a high score of 34 – the highest among females. She also took two wickets.

Whim’s Daniel Cooper copped the most wickets (11) award, and also recorded tournament-best figures of four wickets for eight runs.

Altogether, 19 schools participated in the competition, which bowled off three weeks ago. For this tourney, two girls are mandated to be in the staring XI, and they must bowl two of ten allotted overs.