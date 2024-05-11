UNC sets national executive elections for June 15

Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar arrives at the party’s headquarters in Chaguanas during the party's celebration of its 35th anniversary. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

IN a surprise announcement on May 11, the United National Congress said it will hold its national executive elections on June 15.

Peter Kanhai, the party's general secretary, said in a notice on its social media pages that the UNC will be accepting nominations for its national executive elections.

Nomination forms, he said, will be available at UNC headquarters, Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas, between 9 am and 4 pm on weekdays from May 13.

The venue for the poll will be announced subsequently.

Five MPs, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Naparima MP Rodney Charles, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally have been making calls for the national executive elections to be held.

They have said the UNC cannot win an election under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar.