PM attends commissioning of Ghanaian airport

Dr Keith Rowley (right) chats with one of the Asantehene's advisors while Sharon Clark-Rowley looks on -

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon Clark-Rowley joined Ghanian president Nana Akufo-Addo and King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at the commissioning ceremony for the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, Ghana, on Friday.

In a post of his Facebook page, Dr Rowley said Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne also attended the event.

Browne said on his Facebook page that he also held a bilateral meeting with Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Friday.

He was accompanied by TT’s High Commissioner Wendell De Landro to the meeting which occurred at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The PM, his wife, and Browne are in Ghana to celebrate King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th year of ascension to the Golden Stool and reign as King of Asante.

According to the Kingdom of Asante's Facebook page, the airport was established in 1943 and was then known as Kumasi Airport.

Prempeh I was the 13th king ruler of the Ashanti Empire and the Oyoko Abohyen Dynasty. He ruled from March 26, 1888, until his death in 1931, and fought an Ashanti war against Britain from 1895 to 1896.

The airport was upgraded several times, including 1959, 1993, 2014, and 2018. Phase two of the project included the construction of a new terminal building to accommodate 800,000 passengers per annum, two boarding bridges, a road network, perimeter fence, a power substation and car parking lot among others. The cost of this expansion work is estimated at £66 million.

Phase three of the airport expansion project involves the extension of the existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 metres, construction of a new taxi link and two apron parking stands, an air traffic control building, and a fire station among others. The cost for this phase is estimated at £59 million.

People present during the occasion included traditional rulers, ministers of state, British High Commissioner to Ghana Harriet Thompson, Dr and Mrs Rowley, and managing director Ghana Airports Company Ltd Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, among others.