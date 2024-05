Photos of the Day: TTPS celebrate 101st annual sports and family day

MARCH-PAST WINNERS: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher (centre) with the Guard and Emergency Branch officers as they celebrate their march-past victory at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's 101st annual sports and family day on May 11. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) held its 101st annual sports and family day at the Police Training Academy's recreational grounds on May 11.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were present at the event.

Newsday photographer Roger Jacob captured these images.