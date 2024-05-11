Mother's Day brunch

Cassava and salt cod brandade -

Mother’s Day is tomorrow, why not treat your mom to a late breakfast or a light brunch.

These recipes cater to everyone’s tastes. The cinnamon buns are always a pleaser, the shrimp po boys satisfy the seafood lover in all of us. The cassava and salted cod brandade is a twist on our local cuisine and the banana stuffed French toast will delight all the kids around.

From my home to yours the happiest of Mother’s Day to you all.

Fabulous banana stuffed French toast

2 firm, ripe bananas

¾ cup full cream milk

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

8 thickly cut good quality bread or brioche

2 tbs unsalted butter or light oil like coconut oil

icing sugar for dusting

Cut bananas into ¼-inch-thick slices.

In a bowl whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Arrange bread in a shallow dish, pour the egg mixture over top and turn slices. You want them to be completely soaked but not soggy.

Remove slices to a large plate, then arrange the banana slices on 4 of the slices, cover with the balance of the slices and gently press down.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet or frying pan melt butter or heat oil.

Add one banana sandwich wait a bit, shift and add another.

Pan fry for a few minutes until golden, flip and cook for about 5 minutes more.

Remove and repeat with the other two sandwiches.

Place on paper towels, then move to a clean chopping board and slice in two on the diagonal.

Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with honey or syrup to serve. Serve warm

Makes 4

Shrimp po boys

4 hot dog rolls, split

¼ cup butter

1 lb medium-sized shrimp, peeled, deveined and patted dry

1 tbs southern style seasoning powder

1 cup flour

¾ cup cornmeal

1 cup milk

1 tsp red hot sauce

Veg oil for frying

Cole slaw

1 cup shredded cabbage

½ carrot, grated

1 onion, grated

½-1 cup mayonnaise

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tsp red hot sauce

salt

4 lettuce leaves

Butter the split buns and set aside

Combine shrimp with seasoning.

Combine flour with cornmeal.

Add hot sauce to milk and mix, dredge shrimp in flour mixture, then into milk and again into flour mixture.

Combine all the ingredients for the cole slaw and set aside.

Heat oil in a frying pan, fry shrimp until golden and crisp, about 2-3 minutes.

Drain and set aside.

Pre-heat grill or broiler, place buns onto baking tray buttered side up and grill until lightly toasted.

Place lettuce into buns, followed with shrimp and top with cole slaw.

Serve immediately

Makes 4

Most delicious cinnamon rolls

For the dough:

1 tbs instant yeast

½ cup warm water

½ cup milk

¼ cup sugar

⅓ cup butter or shortening, melted

1 tsp salt

1 egg

3½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

½ cup melted butter

¾ cup sugar

2 tbs ground cinnamon

Glaze:

4 tbs butter

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 to 6 tbs hot water

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Generously butter the bottom and sides of a 9x12-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl mix yeast, milk, water, sugar, melted butter, salt and egg.

Add 2 cups of flour and mix until smooth. Mix in remaining flour until dough is easy to handle.

Knead dough on lightly floured surface for 5 to 10 minutes.

Place in well-greased bowl, cover and let rise until doubled in size, usually 1 to 1½ hours.

When doubled in size, punch down dough.

Roll out on a floured surface into a 15x9-inch rectangle and spread melted butter.

Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over buttered dough.

Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll up dough and pinch edge together to seal. Cut into 12 to 15 slices.

Place cinnamon roll slices close together in the pan and let rise until dough is doubled, about 45 minutes.

Bake for about 30 minutes or until nicely browned.

Meanwhile, mix butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla.

Add hot water a little at a time until smooth, spread onto rolls.

Makes 15

Cassava and salt cod brandade

4 ozs salted cod

½ lime

2 cloves garlic

⅓ cup olive oil

⅓ cup milk

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1 hot pepper, seeded

1 lb cassava, boiled and inner vein removed

½ cup milk

2 tbs butter

¼ cup chives, chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Squeeze lime juice onto salt cod and boil in enough fresh water until tender, about 5 to 10 minutes, remove and flake.

Heat oil and ⅓ cup milk separately.

Place fish in a blender or food processor and puree add garlic and pepper.

With motor running add ⅓ cup milk and oil alternately and process to a creamy consistency.

Remove and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Heat ½ cup milk with butter add to cassava and mash to a creamy consistency, a hand held mixer works well here.

Add chives and combine.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Combine cassava with salt fish mixture and mix well.

Place into a shallow greased pie plate and bake until browned on top. About 15 minutes.

Remove and serve with toast points for a delicious appetiser.

Serves 6 to 8

