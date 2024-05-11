Goodbye, robbery capital

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This is going to be repetitive, ad nauseam, but we have to go there.

It is appalling to learn that bandits robbed German tourist Tilo Kruse on his walk between Toco and Icacos. His journey was supposed to be one to highlight the awesome beauty of this part of TT seldom seen, unless there is a dumped body or a collapsed roadway.

One would have thought that his walk would have revealed the eco-attraction of the area, the culture of sharing and caring of villagers, but instead he got a dose of violence.

Here is a foreign national who sees beauty and goodness everywhere and people could find nothing to do except rob him? What did they get? Sweet drink money?

The man is on foot – he gave back money to the community when villagers gave him a couple of bucks. What shame those people who robbed bring to our country. They are not patriots at all and should be banished from citizenship, along with all of the killers who roam the streets attacking citizens.

The LOL moment, of course, is that the police were looking out for him. How sickening that they promised to be more vigilant after he was robbed. I mean, how many incidents would they have been treating with that the man was robbed and his attackers got away.

Personally, I was tempted to venture into these areas, but I wouldn't bother, since it is so easy to get robbed. Instead, I will opt to jet out on the new Puerto Rico one-way trip...goodbye robbery capital.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James