6 Trinis play in India’s APL

The six TT players at their first practice session in Gujarat India on Wednesday. From left is Kirstan Kallicharan, Liam Mamchan, Navin Stewart, Jesse Bootan, Mbeki Joseph and Jon Russ Jaggessar. Photo courtesy 360 Studios. -

Six Trinidad and Tobago cricketers will take part in the upcoming Andhra premier league (APL) in Gujarat, India starting on May 11.

The six men have been selected by the Akshar Patel-owned Samp Army, a US-based franchise, for the popular tournament that is being played in the city of Baroda. A total of eight teams will be vying for honours in the annual tournament that sees a daily turnout of around 15,000 fans. The six men from TT who landed in India on Monday are former Red Force players Navin Stewart and Jon Russ Jaggessar, and former national youth players Kirstan Kallicharan, Liam Mamchan, Mbeki Joseph and Jesse Bootan.

The team will be led by USA’s national cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra and also includes his brother and Canada’s reserve World Cup player Sahib Malhotra. Also included on the team are Akshar Patel, Sarnam Patel, Yash Patel, all from the USA. Also included is South African all rounder Heath Richards.

It was at this APL tournament that India’s star Hardik Pandya was spotted. The eight teams taking part are Samp Army, Narayan Knight Riders, DP Titans, Maruti XI, Parth Tex, AV Avengers, Nini’s Defenders and Brave Heart Cops.