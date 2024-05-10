UWI, Heritage sign MOU

UWI Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine has welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the university and Heritage Petroleum Ltd as an important step for both entities to achieve their respective strategic objectives.

She expressed this view after the signing of the MoU at UWI's St Augustine campus on May 8.

In a statement on May 7, Heritage said the signing of the MoU will mark the start of "a pioneering collaboration (between UWI and Heritage) aimed at advancing research and development within the energy sector."

Heritage and UWI will formalise their partnership in certain areas through the MoU.

These include addressing challenges and shaping the future of the energy sector, driving innovation and sustainability in the oil and gas industry and exploring opportunities in sustainable energy solutions.

Heritage also said this initiative is in keeping with its economic, social and governance strategy, which focuses on capacity building, economic development support and the empowerment of future leaders.

Belle Antoine said, "Our university has always demonstrated steadfast commitment to supporting local, regional and international development, including Government, civil society and the private sector. In this regard, the formalisation of our partnership with Heritage will provide a basis for collaboration on research and development initiatives."

She added that the signing of the MoU comes at an opportune time in the context of global energy developments.

"Although Trinidad and Tobago has positioned itself as an international leader in the energy sector, there is a new and growing demand in the market for low-carbon and greener products."

TT, Belle Antoine continued, is a small island developing state facing the challenges posed by climate change but is also blessed with natural resources.

"At present, developed countries are calling upon us to lower our emissions and do our part to ensure that global temperatures remain below 1.5 degrees Celsius. We, therefore, have to strike the balance of utilising the resources we have been blessed with, as most developed and Western countries have done for years while being mindful of the need for sustainability. I am optimistic that we can arrive at that balance by working with Heritage. Sustainability is important to us both in our strategic objectives."