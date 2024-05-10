Trinidad and Tobago democratic ethos strong

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The following instances reflect the vibrancy of democratic discourse in TT:

Angelique Parisot-Potter's vocal engagement at the Massy AGM demonstrates the importance of shareholder activism and the right to express opinions on corporate governance.

The Auditor General's ability to speak out to the Finance Minister highlights the independence and accountability of key government institutions, crucial for maintaining transparency and good governance.

Additionally, the willingness of four UNC members to voice their opinions indicates a healthy democratic culture within the party, showcasing internal debate and dissent, which are essential for a robust democracy.

This pluralism of views is fundamental for fostering political maturity and ensuring that diverse voices are heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Overall, these examples illustrate a strong democratic ethos in TT, where individuals and institutions are free to express their views openly, contributing to a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail