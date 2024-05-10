Terri Lyons in Spotlight Caribbean

Terri Lyons - JEFF K. MAYERS

Former Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons takes centre stage in the newest episode of Spotlight Caribbean.

In a candid interview, hosted by Melly Rose, Terri opens up about her deeply rooted musical lineage and her aspirations for the future, a media release said.

With her parents as her guiding stars – her mother a singer and her father the legendary seven-time Soca Monarch winner, Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons – Terri reveals her belief that her path to becoming an artist was predestined.

"It feels like it was ordained," she shares, reflecting on her upbringing filled with the rhythms of soca and the melodies of calypso.

In an intimate moment during the interview, Terri expresses her desire to build a legacy beyond her music, emphasising her plans to establish businesses that her son can inherit.

"I want to lay the foundation for him," she said, highlighting her dedication to securing his future.

The episode of Spotlight Caribbean featuring Terri Lyons is available for viewing on Melly Rose's official Instagram account (@mellyroseofficial).