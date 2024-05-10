Still waiting for UWI IDs

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: We are in the 21st century with access to advanced ICT technology.

An institution like the UWI that promotes access to education, advancement and innovation should not be charging students an ID card fee and refusing to provide them with what they paid for upon enrolment.

This is absolutely and positively unacceptable given that exams are around the corner and a student's UWI ID is mandatory for access into the examination room.

After a year of waiting for what was paid for, it is wrong and dishonest of the institution to be advising students to use their national ID to sit examinations.

Come on, UWI, this is unbecoming now. If students did not pay that compulsory ID fee, UWI was not wavering anything to accommodate them.

I am calling on the management of UWI to please provide students with an update on the IDs they paid for, or refund the fee if it is unable to provide the IDs.

Technical difficulties in printing IDs cannot last over a year. Students will finish their programmes and still be waiting on IDs? Madness!

JENIEVE ALEXANDER

via e-mail