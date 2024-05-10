Singing barber Shiva Mohammed launches new single

GETTING a haircut at Shiva Mohammed’s Kool Kut Barber shop at Barrackpore, has proven to be a memorable musical experience for this Renaissance man who has embarked on a journey from agriculturist to barber and now recording artiste.

Shiva M as he is professionally known, serenades his clients while navigating his way around their heads, giving them the latest cut or mark and, moving to the beat of his own music.

The skillful combination of his passion for singing and hair styling, has earned him the moniker The Singing Barber as he ensures that every note and snips are delivered with precision and soul.

He boasts that despite all of his antics, he has never "zugged" (made an error while styling) a client yet, evident by the loyal clientele he has built over the years.

The singing barber launched his latest single called Pardesiyon (Hit and Run) on April 26.

In fact, he confessed during an interview with the Newsday, that the idea for the song came from stories and experiences about women and heartbreak his mainly male customers shared with him.

“I was asked, as a singer, to put lyrics to their stories, to express the feelings that we as men go through when something like this happens,” he said about the song which tells of a woman whom the man thought would have loved him.

Instead she just “hit and run,” leaving him after a one-night experience.

The up-tempo composition which fuses several genres, including chutney/soca, Bollywood-styled music, pop and Latin beats, was written by Kelvin Kissoon, mixed and mastered by Big Rich and recorded in the Pungalunks Factory. Adesh Sahadeo did the music for the song which is gaining likes on various social media platforms.

“The response has been overwhelming thus far, with lots of love being shown to me as an artiste.”

It is not his first foray into recording as he has released multiple tracks including, Gulabhi Aankhen, Meri Dosti and recently, Saathiya Nahi Jaana which is still trending.

His albums have beautifully showcased his vocal range and emotional depth, capturing regulars and new fans, locally and internationally, wherever he performs, at weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and religious functions.

A pineapple farmer, who also serves as vice president of the Cunjal Food Crop Project, and PRO of Strange Village Community Council and Renown Sports Club, all in Barrackpore, Shiva M’s dream is to become a household name in TT and the wider globe.

Coming from a humble beginning, Shiva M’s story exemplifies resilience and passion, deeply rooted in his childhood in Barrackpore, where he lived with his beloved grandmother, affectionately known as Ma.

Ma has influenced his musical journey which began amid the lively religious and social events of his community. Captivated by the melodies at these gatherings from an early age, he soon started participating, playing the dholak and harmonium and singing alongside Ma.

At a village level, his reputation and popularity grew. As recognition for his innate talent prospered Shiva M was encouraged to compete in local music competitions such as Best Village and Mastana Bahar, thereby garnering national attention.

Life's unexpected twists, however, caused him to pause his musical ambitions to concentrate on family responsibilities. This did not last for very long as the covid19 lockdown presented a unique opportunity for him to reconnect with his musical roots.

Using the TikTok platform The Singing Barber started sharing his performances online. Through this medium he was able to connect with people, offer them comfort and joy during this dark period, captivating a broader audience beyond his village in the process.

His revitalised musical career and new fan base have given him the impetus to aspire to enter and win the International Chutney/Soca Monarch competition and later, become a music ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago.

With his dedication and passion, he believes that he can transcend even the most formidable obstacles to make his vision reality.

Whether he's behind the chair or the microphone, Shiva M's desire is to continue to inspire and entertain, making him a true renaissance man in both the barbering and music worlds.