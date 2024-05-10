Rambally congratulates Central Sports for T20 Festival win

Central Sports celebrate retaining the TKR/TTCB T20 Festival crown after winning the final on May 4 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - DANIEL PRENTICE

THE victory by Central Sports on Saturday to retain the T20 Festival cricket championship has drawn acclaim from the constituency of Chaguanas West where the club is located.

And now there is the expectation that Central Sports will clinch an unprecedented triple crown in this year’s TT Cricket Board competitions.

MP for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally who partners with Richard Ramkissoon, president and owner of the club, to conduct annual coaching clinics for hundreds of children said he expects much more from Central Sports.

“Central Sports has already shown they are a cut above the rest by winning the Premier I league, and T20 silverware,” Rambally said in a TTCB media release.

“And they are currently unbeaten in the Sunday League tournament and should go all the way judging by the momentum they have achieved since the start of the cricket season.”

On Saturday, Central Sports successfully chased down 220 runs set by PowerGen and achieved the target with just one ball to spare in the T20 Festival final at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Last year, the Felicity-based club also beat PowerGen in the final staged at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

“I want to pay tribute to Richard and his professional outfit of established stars who showed great confidence in their ability to take on the challenge on Saturday,” said Rambally.

Among the star performers were Rayad Emrit and Kjorn Ottley who copped the best bowler and best batsman awards in the final.

However, Rambally credited a team effort throughout the tournament which saw Central Sports as favourites, and they lived up to the expectations of their fans and supporters especially in Chaguanas West.

The team collected a $70,000 cash prize and also valuable individual incentives from the T20 Festival’s primary sponsors including Trinbago Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League.