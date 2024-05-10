Pushback Movement shows support for Auditor General

Stakeholders United Movement general secretary Michael Kerr addresses supporters during a protest in support of Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass at the Port of Spain Waterfront on May 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SEVERAL members of the Pushback Movement protested across Port of Spain on May 9 in support of Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass. They ended by delivering a letter of support to her office.

Ramdass has been in the national spotlight recently after Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed the revenue for fiscal 2023 was mistakenly understated by $2.6 billion in his ministry’s report to her in January. Pre-action protocol letters have since been exchanged between both parties and the matter is currently under investigation.

In a legal letter, Ramdass's lawyers said she accepted the new figures after the deadline, despite not being obligated to do so. It added that the ministry was unable to produce the relevant financial records and documents to back up any of the increased revenue figures, be it the reconciliated $2.6 billion or the initial $3.4 billion mentioned.

Over 30 people, some belonging to different groups, came together at the Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, which houses Ramdass's office, to support the movement. In 2021, the movement had a mass protest around the Queen's Park Savannah against government's policies on the covid19 pandemic, including mandatory vaccination.

Speaking to the media on May 9, general secretary of the Stakeholders United Movement Michael Kerr said it was "quite amazing" citizens had to "applaud someone for doing their jobs."

"But unfortunately, that's where we are right now."

He said it appears there was "political interference" in the situation, and in their letter to Ramdass, they said, "We hope that this unnecessary government intimidation has not caused you any personal stress. From our standpoint, you are simply doing your job. We salute your stance and fully support your decision to hold whoever is responsible to properly account and provide all supporting information..I hope this helps you allay any fear which may have penetrated your professional armour because of your stance."

Kerr said a public servant received the letter and they were also introduced to assistant auditor general Gaitrie Maharaj.

"(Maharaj said) made it clear that really and truly the Auditor General is pleased to know we, the people, support the move."

He added there seems to be a "thirst for good governance, transparency and accountability" in Trinidad and Tobago.

The group also visited media houses in Port of Spain to bring attention to their plans as they "understand the importance of free media and journalistic integrity."

"If they're not going to come to us, we're going to go to them."

He said if need be, they are willing to protest every week.

"To date, you have stood strong," he said, in reference to Ramdass.

But they added they are concerned those in power may try to have her removed from office.

He said none of the protesters were forced to come out, but willingly did so.

"(We hope) we get answers because we demand answers," Kerr said.