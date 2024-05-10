My neighbour needs help, MP

MP Stuart Young - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I write this letter out of sympathy for one of my neighbours whose bridge was washed away due to flooding some years ago. He was promised help on many occasions but nothing is forthcoming.

The councillor for the area seems to be very busy and can’t handle everything, so I am appealing to our parliamentary representative, Stuart Young, to have a heart and see where he can help out.

The man takes care of his grandson who is autistic and every day they prepare themselves to go into the river and manoeuvre themselves between the filth that comes down so he can take his son to the learning centre.

He is also building his house but because there is bridge, everything is at a standstill. It is a very sad situation. Please help out. Thank you.

GREGORY HUGGINS

via e-mail