Moruga farmer shot, wounded during ambush

- File photo

Moruga police are investigating a shooting incident that left a farmer wounded on May 10.

Initial reports are the farmer was driving out of La Fortune Road (La Savanne) around 10 am when two gunmen ambushed him and opened fire at the van.

The incident happened near a bridge in a bushy area with no nearby houses in the agricultural-based community.

He was on his way home after tending to his crops.

The man was hit in one of his hands but managed to continue driving.

Moruga police were alerted, and despite searching the area, the suspects remained at large.

The police do not have a motive.