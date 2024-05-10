Hislop lauds new TTFA president Edwards, sees brighter future ahead

Shaka Hislop. - Photo courtesy Allan V Crane

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes newly appointed Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards is the right man to get this nation’s football administration and finances back on track.

Hislop, who was Trinidad and Tobago’s custodian at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, made these statements at Grenada’s 100 Years in Football Legends Match in Grenada, on May 5.

He was relieved the association was now out of its “normalisation period” and could now solely manage its daily operations.

When the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee took over in March 2020, Hislop was vociferous about the then administration getting booted out, and dubbed it a “coup”.

Four years later, the TTFA can finally runs its own affairs, led by Edwards, whose Team Progressive defeated Colin Wharfe and his slate 38-19 at the Elective Congress on April 13.

“I was very critical of the normalisation process, and I remain so. I felt our football needed to be in our hands. We needed to chart our own path and answer to our own stakeholders. And now with president Edwards in place, we have that,” Hislop said.

The goalkeeper-turned-commentator sees a bright future ahead for TT football.

“We have that opportunity again to do that. It’s a big opportunity for us to maybe try to rediscover a lot of our game, and our football, and what it means to us. Both in terms of our performances on the park and in terms of how we provide those opportunities and platforms that I did, and I was able to enjoy when I was a kid coming through.”

Hislop wants the best for TT football and is “always keeping a close eye on Trinidad”. He hopes the immense benefit gained from his decorated career with the national team can be attained by this new generation of players.

“TT as a country, TT football as a sport, has given me an awful lot, more than I could ever repay for, and more than I think many people recognize. And that will always be my focus, how can I support young men and women who are trying to find their way in the sport.”

However, he wants them to have the required resources to achieve such.

“If they stick with it, if they are given the right tools, if they’re given the right coaching, provided the right mentors and the right opportunities, I’m sure the game will give back to them as an enriching way as it did to me.”

His wish, as an ex-national goalie, is to experience TT at another World Cup, but this time, as a fan.

“My dying dream is to see TT qualify for a World Cup so I can go there as a fan. I was to go and experience TT playing a World Cup, purely as a fan. I’m hopeful that I’ll see that.”