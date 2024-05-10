HDC launches new payment methods for tenants

Atiba Pierre, senior business analyst, HDC, Jonathan Hingwan manager information, technologies and communication, HDC, Jayselle McFarlane, managing director, HDC, Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Shanmatee Singh Ng Sang, acting permanent secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Anne-Marie Francis-Charles, acting deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Eustace Nancis, chairman, NLCB and Michael Jogee, director, NLCB pose for a photo at HDC product launch held on May 8 at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port of Spain - Photo by Enrique Rupert

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) launched new payment methods for its clients on May 8 at the Government Campus auditorium in Port of Spain.

The corporation launched its new software application RENTCafé and National Lotteries and Control Board (NLCB) VIA – both of which are its final payment systems in its More Ways to Pay strategy.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said at the launch, “the HDC has been meticulously examining additional means of simplifying the payment process. Tenants can benefit from greater convenience and accessibility of payment options.

“A larger geographic spread of payment locations will see a reduced time spent in attempting to honour tenancy obligations.”

RENTCafé is available to both Apple and Android users and offers tenants the ability to pay their rent and monthly instalments, request maintenance, update records, check balances and receive messages.

Tenants can now also make payments at over 1,350 NLCB lotto booths nationwide.

The steps include providing a six to eight digit account number, verifying the name on the account, making the payment and receiving a receipt as proof of transaction.

At this time, the lotto booths will only accept cash payments with a $4 transaction fee being applied. The minimum payment would be $20 while a maximum of $15,000 will be accepted.

Robinson-Regis also mentioned another payment method available to HDC tenants.

“We are ensuring financial payments via financial institutions. Previously we’ve partnered with First Citizens Bank, Republic Bank and Royal Bank. Today these services are being expanded with the inclusion of Scotiabank.”

Over the last month, the HDC has been on a collection drive which has seen 18 errant tenants being evicted for non-payment of arrears, as of May 3.

Wesley George, general manager of the corporation’s Facilities Estate Management Company Ltd, also spoke at the launch. He said, “These expanded payment methods are a solitary desire to reduce the organisation’s delinquency ratio. By any local, regional or international matrix, a delinquency ratio of 40 per cent is unacceptable.”

In 2021, then line-minister Pennelope Beckles had said that $130 million was owed to HDC.

Robinson-Regis said one tenant owed over $165,000 while others owe between $50,000-$60,000.

“This means they have never paid and the HDC has also been quite delinquent (in collecting payments from tenants).”

According to HDC senior business analyst Atiba Pierre, the corporation’s new initiatives have been working.

“Since SurePay was established in 2019, the HDC has collected over $8 million within the first year of operation. To date, the HDC has been able to recover over $40 million.”

Pierre added, “The HDC was the first government agency to go cashless. This was via the e-pay initiative. It was established in 2023 and facilitates modern payment methods such as paypal, e-wallet, Apple and Google Pay.”

Jonathan Hingwan, HDC manager, information, technologies and communication said that RENTCafé has been in development since January.

On the new partnership with HDC, NLCB director Michael Jogee said, “the NLCB is pleased to leverage its existing network to create benefits for the wider national community and support government’s revenue collection.