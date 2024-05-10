Gunman shoots up licensing officer’s home in Chaguanas

THE home of a 41-year-old licensing officer in Chase Village in Chaguanas was shot up on the night of May 9.

The police said around 11.45 pm, the victim was at his home when he heard several gunshots.

Upon checking, he discovered bullet holes in two cars, a white Nissan March and a silver Toyota Rav4, that were parked in the yard.

There were no reports of injuries.

The shooting, captured on CCTV cameras, shows a motorbike with two men pulled up at the front of the house.

One man holding a gun got off and walked toward the front gate. He fired several shots while the other remained on the bike.

The shooter got back on the bike, which drove off.

Both men wore long-sleeve hoodies.

The police do not have a motive.

Investigations are ongoing.