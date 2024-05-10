Freeport murder suspect released, inquest ordered

A coroner’s inquest has been ordered into the death of 19-year-old Alex Coombs of Freeport.

On May 10, the police confirmed that the 56-year-old suspect was released from custody without charges as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had ordered the inquest.

The suspect, a close male relative of Coombs, surrendered to the Freeport police station on the morning of May 7. He was handed over to police at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

Coombs of Joseph Drive, off Mc Leod Trace, was stabbed in the chest during a fight at the family’s home at around 12.20 am on May 6.

Relatives and the police said Coombs and the suspect had a history of altercations.

Coombs was a psychiatric outpatient.

The fight allegedly started after the relative accused Coombs of not taking his medication. Coombs then accused the relative of hiding food from him.

The police took Coombs to the Chaguanas health facility, and he was declared dead at 2.14 am on May 6.