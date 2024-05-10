Deopersad stars, South West cop U13 cricket title

South West zone players and coaching staff after winning the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-13 Interzone tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Thursday. Also in the picture are TTCB officials. - TTCB

THE SOUTH West zone copped the TT Cricket Board Under-13 Interzone 40-over title with a 119-run win over Central zone at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Thursday.

South West posted 238/6 in their 40 overs batting first with Eshanan Deopersad hitting 80 off 97 deliveries with six fours. Nityum Mongru, who struck 49 off 64 balls, put on 91 for the first wicket with Deopersad.

Christiano Beharry, batting at number three, pitched in with 30 off 41 balls. Akaash Bansraj tried to limit South West with 2/43 in eight overs.

In response, Central could only muster 119 all out in 25.2 overs. Only two Central batsmen got into double figures with Khill Thomas scoring 42 and Saveer Rambaran lashing 40. Both batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking as Thomas struck five fours and Rambaran belted four fours.

It was a disappointing batting effort by Central as the next highest score was six.

Deopersad proved he is a capable bowler, snatching 3/23 in eight overs. Nityum just needed one over to make a difference, taking two wickets in his only over bowled to finish with 2/1 and Keshav Mongru picked up 2/28 in 3.2 overs.

Deopersad did not have enough hands to hold all his awards after the match as he won the batting, bowling and man of the match accolades at the prize giving ceremony.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH WEST 238/6 (40 overs) (Eshanan Deopersad 80, Nityum Mongru 49, Christiano Beharry 30; Akaash Bansraj 2/43) vs CENTRAL 119 (25.2 overs) (Khill Thomas 42, Saveer Rambaran 40, E Deopersad 3/23, Nityum Mongru 2/1, Keshav Mongru 2/28). South West won by 119 runs.