Delaware National Guard training for Defence Force marks 20 years

From left, Senior US Defence Official/Defence Attaché to TT Commander Richard Reyes, Delaware National Guard task force aviation commander Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Emerson and TTDF communications manager Lieutenant Sherron Manswell, address the media in front of one of the three Delaware National Guard Black Hawk helicopters at Piarco International Airport on May 9. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

DESPITE the blazing sun and clouds of Sahara dust covering blue skies, members of the Delaware National Guard, along with a representative of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), were all smiles as they showed off the Black Hawk helicopter.

Media gathered at the south terminal of the old airport in Piarco on May 9 for a static tour of the helicopter as part of the State Partnership Programme (SPP) between the US state of Delaware and the TTDF.

Commander Richard Reyes, Senior US Defence Official/Defence Attaché to Trinidad and Tobago, said it is the programme's 20th anniversary.

Describing the partnership as a “pleasure,” saying it helped both forces develop “capabilities.” He noted the programme's success, saying that in 2022, the Trinidad and Tobago/Delaware partnership won Partnership of the Year.

Reyes called the training a great opportunity to share best practices, maintenance and aviation knowledge with the TTDF pilots.

“We have also benefited from this training. We are not only walking away with information, but the most important thing we're taking away is the opportunity to spend time in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He spoke about some aspects of the training and highlighted a day spent at sea, calling it an experience he will always remember.

Reyes praised the nation’s hospitality. He said it left a major positive impact.

“We are extremely proud of how this partnership has grown into something much larger.”

Asked if enough time was given for successful training, he said.

“Our focus was mainly to train and share best practices for an opportunity to fly our aircraft in your country, which I may say is very beautiful from the air. So we have accomplished what we wanted to do.”

Speaking highly of the TTDF, Reyes said he is impressed with the TTDF's professionalism.

Task force aviation commander Lieutenant Colonel Tom Emerson said this has been one of the best opportunities, echoing Reyes comments on the training being beneficial to both forces.

“We share ideas and continue to build on a relationships we have built over the past 20 years.”

Communications manager for the Defence Force, Lieutenant Sherron Manswell, said the TTDF has “continued to benefit” from the programme.

Speaking with Newsday, Manswell described the aerial training as important to TTDF operations.

“We will continue to liaise with the Delaware National Guard as we roll out our operational plans for the future.”

He did not wish to comment on what those future plans may be.

The joint aviation training began on April 27 and ends on May 15 and took place throughout the country. It involves the use of three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and approximately 20 aircrew and support personnel.

A media release sent on April 27 said the training involved the mutual sharing of expertise, planning and executing air operations and enhancing maintenance practices.

In the statement, US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond said the training demonstrates the strong partnership between both countries, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

“It is extremely beneficial to the participants who share expertise and ideas and enables us as partner nations to increase our mutual capacity to conduct security operations.”

“Our close military-to-military co-operation, and in particular this interoperability training, once again demonstrates that the United States is Trinidad and Tobago’s closest friend and partner in the world,” the release said.

The SPP, which pairs a US state with a foreign country based on specific criteria, began in 1993.