Cops probe Cunupia man’s murder after finding partially scrapped car

File photo -

HOURS before the body of a murder victim was found at his home in Cunupia on May 9, Central Division police recovered his partially scrapped car abandoned in the community.

The victim, Deo Anand Sitahal, 65, was believed to have been beaten at his David Toby Road home, off Chin Chin Road.

Reports are at around 4 am on May 9, police got a call about an abandoned white Nissan B-15 car at Mt Moriah Road, Cunupia.

It was partially scrapped, and the police began making checks to find the owner.

Hours later, when a relative went to check on Sitahal, the police made the link and confirmed that he was the owner.

The police said around mid-morning on May 9, the relative noticed Sitahal’s front door was pried open and the house ransacked.

Sitahal’s body was lying on the ground with a pink cloth around the neck with blood on the face.

His car was also missing.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, police also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police believed robbery to be the motive.

No one has been arrested.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

WPC Rampersad is investigating.