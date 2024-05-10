Cadbury winner chooses Lupus foundation for $20,000 donation

Shachia Strachan, youth ambassador for The Voice of Lupus Foundation, left; Dana Hinds Allain, ambassador for the foundation; Simone Seedansingh, Cadbury’s promotion winner; and Cherysse Alexander, AS Bryden & Sons Ltd, group product manager for Food & Grocery Division at the presentation of the cheque for the winner of the Cadbury Give and Get Promo. -

Cadbury, in collaboration with its local distribution partner, AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd, launched its Give and Get Promo offering a chance to win $20,000 for themselves and another $20,000 for a charitable cause of choice.

Among numerous entries, Simone Seedansingh was the winner.

Seedansingh selected the Voice of Lupus Foundation as her beneficiary. The foundation holds special significance to her stemming from a personal connection and admiration for its impactful initiatives, a media release said.

Established in 2012, the foundation is dedicated to educating and supporting those affected by lupus. The timing of this selection is opportune, coinciding with May being Lupus Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about this autoimmune disease.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, youth ambassador Shachia Strachan said in the release, “Every action taken by the Voice of Lupus Foundation contributes to a greater sense of community and solidarity.”