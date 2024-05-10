Brazilian star Rivaldo fit for legends match

Rivaldo greets a young football fan at the Piarco International Airport on Wednesday. - Jelani Beckles

BRAZILIAN football legend Rivaldo, 52, seems fit and ready for the legends football match, which will feature other Brazilian stars and TT stalwarts.

The match will be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Friday at 8 pm.

The initiative is being organised by former TT midfield star Russell Latapy, through his­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Russell Latapy Education and Sports Foundation. Media house I95.5FM is also supporting the match.

Rivaldo was a popular footballer during his professional days, with most people remembering him during his time at FC Barcelona from 1997-2002. The midfielder also won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil alongside other legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

"I am so happy to be here to be invited for the game," Rivaldo told the media when he arrived at the Piarco International Airport on Wednesday night.

Speaking through a translator, Rivaldo said, "I hope that it is going to be a very good party for me, for Cafu, for Kaka and Edmilson." Cafu, Kaka and Edmilson also lifted the 2002 World Cup trophy with Brazil.

The former midfield maestro still looks slim like he did during his professional career. Rivaldo said he maintains a healthy diet, saying, "After I stopped playing I started taking care of my health. I eat a lot of fish, a lot of vegetables."

Other former TT players expected to play are former Soca Warriors players Dwight Yorke, Carlos Edwards, Stern John, Brent Sancho, Kelvin Jack and Densill Theobald. Former Strike Squad members Leonson Lewis, Brian Williams, Hutson Charles are also expected to take the field.

"I am so happy for the organisation that they did this game because this is really important for the country."

Rivaldo said he only knows a "little bit" of the TT culture.