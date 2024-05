Be kind on Mother's Day

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Mother's Day is Sunday. TT, on this day be gentle with yourself and stay off social media.

If you love said day, be gentle with the rest of the world. Be kind in your words, postings, celebrations, considering that this is the absolute worst day of the year for some of your fellow humans.

If you are experiencing isolation, I send you love.

There can be bad children. There can never be a bad mother.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town