Woman shot to death in Plymouth

TOBAGO has recorded its eighth murder for 2024.

The victim has been identified as Nikesha Sandy of Jeagars Street, Plymouth.

Newsday understands the woman was walking along the street, on her way to work, when she was approached by two men.

One of the men then pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Sandy. They then fled the scene.

Sandy’s distraught father accused police of not doing their job.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are also investigating the death of Shellon Walters-Joseph, whose body was found over a precipice at Saw Mill Trace, Mt St George, on May 4.