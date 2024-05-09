Shell Trinidad and Tobago, Niherst announce new NXplorers

Corpus Christie College students, first place winners of Shell TT's NXplorers programme, pose with officials from Shell TT, Niherst and Ministry of Education at the award ceremony on May 9. - Photo by Sunshine Arthur

CORPUS Christie College along with tertiary students Seline Badal, Fariba Bhaggan and Adinike Greigg, copped first place prizes in this year’s Shell TT's NXplorers programme.

This programme is a collaboration between Shell TT and the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst).

The award ceremony was held at the Hilton Hotel on May 9.

Niherst describes the NXplorers programme as an innovative, educational programme to equip young people with the tools and methodology to tackle complex and interconnected problems.

Speaking at the event, Shell TT’s social performance and investment advisor Ryssa Braithwaite said, "Shell TT's NXplorers is our global flagship programme, an educational programme that helps young people to develop critical thinking, communication skills and creative problem-solving skills so that students can survive and thrive, not just in school but through the rest of their life. It is a platform for young people to develop sustainable solutions to food, water and energy challenges."

Braithwaite said through the collaboration with Niherst, the project has reached over 300 students in more than 20 schools across the country.

Niherst's chairman, Andrew Hunte, in a video message, also thanked Shell TT for its steadfast support and commitment to youth development and education.

He described it as an "invaluable" investment in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hunte said Niherst remains committed to the programme because of its alignment with its mission.

"In a world that is constantly evolving, it is imperative to equip our young innovators and decision-makers with the skills and knowledge they need to navigate the challenges of tomorrow," Hunte said.

At the ceremony, chief education officer Dr Peter Smith hailed the programme's success.

"We are not only celebrating the achievements of our students but also the boundless potential of our educational system to nurture innovation, creativity and lifelong learning.

"I cannot stress the importance of science, technology, research, engineering, art and maths (STREAM). Initiatives such as these ensure that in a world increasingly shaped by technological advancements and rapid change our students have the ability to not only adapt to change but to thrive in it," Smith said.

Winners in the secondary level category are:

– Most impactful project: El Dorado Secondary School.

– Most innovative project: Corpus Christie College.

– First place: Corpus Christie College.

– Second place: Bishops Centenary College.

– Third place: Rio Claro East Secondary School.

Winners in the tertiary level category are:

– Most impactful project: Maya Abbott, Shakia Lezama and Terri Lee Lawerance.

– Most innovative project: Felisha Mohammed, Amresh Jattan and Ahmed Khan.

– First place: Seline Badal, Fariba Bhaggan and Adinike Greigg.

– Second place: Maya Abbott, Shakia Lezama and Terri Lee Lawerance.

– Third place: Felisha Mohammed, Amresh Jattan and Ahmed Khan.