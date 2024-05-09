Man killed, another injured in robbery gone wrong

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A Siparia man was killed and another injured in what police believe was an early morning robbery gone wrong.

Dead is construction worker Leroy Sifontis, 38, of Mahappy Drive, Darsan Trace, Siparia, while a 20-year-old Amalgamated security officer is now hospitalised.

The security officer told police he and Sifontis were on their way to their respective jobs around 5.10 am on May 9 and were standing on the corner of Siparia Old Road and Darsan Trace to await transport.

He said a red Hyundai vehicle pulled up with its driver claiming to be a taxi heading to Fyzabad. The men got into the car. Sifontis sat near the left door and the security officer sat in the middle. There was already a man in the front passenger seat.

Shortly after the vehicle pulled off, the front seat passenger drew a gun and announced a robbery. The security officer said he and Sifontis jumped out of the moving vehicle but not before they heard four loud explosions. The security officer said he felt a burning sensation in his buttocks and noticed Sifontis lying motionless near him.

District Medical Officer Dr Maharaj pronounced Sifontis dead. Sifontis was shot in his back and left wrist.

WPC Larode and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three are continuing investigations.