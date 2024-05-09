Four families homeless after San Juan fire

A fire officer battles the blaze at Moses Avenue, Saddle Road, San Juan on May 9. - Photo by Josette Nicole Deonanan.

A house fire in the morning on May 9 at Moses Avenue, Saddle Road, San Juan has left four families homeless.

All four families lost their belongings and two residents were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Reports are that around 11:30 am, the fire broke out on the top floor of the two-storey structure.

The flames quickly spread, completely gutting the building.

Newsday visited while fire officers from the San Juan and Tunapuna stations attempted to put out the fire.

One of the victims said she lost everything in the fire, including her five dogs.

“My dog had puppies recently. We managed to get the mom out but she got away and ran back in to the house for her babies, we haven’t seen her since.”

San Juan police are investigating.

This is a developing story and it will be updated more information becomes available.