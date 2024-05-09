Brazil World Cup winners in Trinidad for Legends clash

Brazil’s Fifa 2002 World Cup winners Cafu and Edmilson (background) arrive at the Piarco International Airport on May 9 ahead of the Legends of football match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on May 10. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

BRAZIL'S 2002 Fifa World Cup winners Cafu, Edmilson and 1999 Ballon D'or winner Rivaldo have arrived in Trinidad ahead of the Legends All-Star match, on May 10, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Rivaldo arrived at the Piarco International Airport on May 8, while Cafu and Edmilson touched down just after 2 pm on May 9, before being treated to a brief welcome ceremony at the airport's VIP lounge. Kaka, the 2007 Ballon D'or winner, was expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago early in the morning on May 10.

The match which will kick off at 8 pm, is being organised by the Russell Latapy Education and Sports Foundation and I95.5FM. It will feature a host of former TT international players, including members of the Soca Warriors team which made a historic appearance at the 2006 World Cup.

Speaking to the media via a translator, both Cafu and Edmilson expressed their delight with the opportunity to play before the TT public. Cafu, who captained Brazil to victory at the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan – the country's last World Cup title – urged youngsters to find the balance between education and sport.

"Stay in school. Obviously, education is the most important thing," the former AC Milan and AS Roma right back said.

"And from there, everything else will go well. You just need to have discipline and just educate yourself and always have your morals."

The former Champions League winner still possesses an impressive physique, and his competitive edge hasn't been lost ahead of the legends match which will be played in three 30-minute thirds.

"You can expect a lot of goals and a lot of fun. I hope everyone has fun."

I95.5 president Anthony Lee Aping said they were relieved to have the Brazilian legends on TT shores after numerous attempts to host the match.

"I'm really happy to be here to say that this is a culmination of a year and a half of quiet work behind the scenes," Aping said. "We had this game planned about three times. Finally, the legends are here."

The Brazilian quartet will be rubbing shoulders with some of the finest players to don the red, white and black across several generations.

Aside from the "Little Magician" Russell Latapy, the lengthy list of players set to feature includes former captains Khaleem Hyland, Kenwayne Jones, Kevin Molino, Clayton Morris, Densill Theobald and former Manchester United Champions League winner Dwight Yorke. Marvin Andrews, Carlos Edwards, Cornell Glen, Cyd Gray and Kelvin Jack, all members of the Soca Warriors 2006 team, are also set to feature.

Theobald said he was privileged to be considered for the legends match, and he believes the next generation of footballers can learn a thing or two from the varying players on display today.

"I look forward to embracing my teammates again on the football pitch and I know the fans can look forward to a nice entertaining brand of football," Theobald said.

"I know we're much older than before so the intensity and energy will not be there like it once was 15 years ago. But definitely, footballing intelligence and technique doesn't leave you.

"Events or moments like these are once in a lifetime moments, especially for the upcoming generation and the young footballing fans. (They should) come out and learn and see the football history that's so rich in our country on display."