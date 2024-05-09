31,000 to benefit from new water treatment plants in Tobago, Santa Cruz

A WASA truck in the Beetham Gardens. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

IN JUNE, the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) will begin work on two new water treatment plants in Goldsborough, Tobago and Santa Cruz.

The new water treatment plants will supply a total of six and a half million gallons of water per day.

Over 17,000 residents will benefit when the Goldsborough treatment plant becomes fully operational, while the new treatment plant in Santa Cruz will benefit over 14,000 residents, WASA said in a press release on May 8.

This is a part of the National Water Sector Transformation Programme and will cost approximately $48.7 (Tobago) million and $80.7 million (Santa Cruz).

Both plants are expected to be completed in 18 months and are being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), under a loan agreement.

The IDB loan of US$80 million was sought by the Government to boost the efficiency, quality, sustainability and resilience of the country’s drinking water supply and water security.

The funding is part of a US$315 million conditional credit line for the National Water Sector Transformation Programme. The initial phase includes funding for institutional strengthening and capacity building to help the Ministry of Public Utilities and WASA improve governance and the sustainable management of its water resources.

The first loan operation is to be disbursed over four years, with a 25-year repayment term and five and a half-year grace period.

Consultations have already taken place in both communities and WASA representatives plan to return for follow-up meetings in both communities to announce the projects’ start date and to introduce residents to the community liaison personnel who will be the points of contact for any issues that may arise during the life of the projects.