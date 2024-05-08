World Lupus Day events on Promenade

The Voice of Lupus Foundation will observe World Lupus Day on May 10 with a health fair on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, from 1-6 pm.

The foundation will host a series of events aimed at empowering lupus patients, raising public consciousness, and fostering a supportive community, a media release said.

The events run from 1 pm-4:30 pm and the interactive programme will provide crucial information about lupus, its symptoms, and management strategies. Free educational materials and resources for individuals with lupus and their families will be available as well as free health screenings, including, blood pressure checks and BMI assessments.

A candlelight vigil will follow the health fair from 6 pm-7 pm to honour those who have lost their battle with lupus and those who continue to fight courageously, the release said.

The Voice of Lupus Foundation is inviting the public to join in this effort and to put on purple on May 10 to show support for those who live with lupus. It is also asking people to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #voiceoflupus, #lupustt #WorldLupusDay, and #MakeLupusVisible to spread the message.

For more info: visit https://voiceoflupus.carrd.co/ follow on Facebook and Instagram or call Lupus Helpline 327-0220.