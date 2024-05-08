Whim Anglican, Scarborough RC in Tobago schools cricket final

A batsman is bowled out by Scarborough RC in the Tobago Primary Schools Cricket League quarterfinal on May 6. - Photo courtesy Division of Education

Whim Anglican will face Scarborough RC on May 10 in the grand final of the Tobago Primary Schools Cricket League, at Parade Grounds, Bacolet, at 12.15 pm.

On May 6, Whim Anglican sealed their place in the title match with a crushing 84-run victory over an outmatched Buccoo Government.

Batting first, Whim Anglican's top order dominated their rivals to post a daunting 161 for three off their ten overs. Kael Campbell led the way with an unbeaten 85 while Amari McIntyre struck an even 50. Zaire McMillan tried his best to limit Whim with two wickets for 27 runs.

Buccoo Government did not get near their total, closing on a distant 77 for five when overs ran out. Treason Lynch (2/1) and Jonelle Walcott (2/6) had the Buccoo batsmen in a stranglehold.

In the other semifinal, Scarborough RC's bowlers set-up the win by limiting Bon Accord Government to 86 for six in their allotted overs. Osei Watson (27) and Izea Phillip (23) had decent knocks but did not get much support from their teammates. Mkei Adams (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers in a fine all-round performance.

Adams returned with the bat with a knock of 16 to help steer his team comfortably to victory with 11 balls to spare. Scarborough closed on 87 for three to win by seven wickets.

Bon Accord Government will face Buccoo Government for third place at 10.30 am.

Semifinal scores:

Bon Accord Government 86/6 (10 overs) - Osei Watson 27, Izea Phillip 23; Mkei Adams 2/16 vs Scarborough Roman Catholic 87/3 (8.1 overs) - Mkei Adams 16.

Whim Anglican 161/3 (10 overs) - Kael Campbell 85 not out, Amari McIntyre 50; Zaire McMillan 2/27 vs Buccoo Government 77/5 (10 overs) - Treason Lynch 2/1, Jonelle Walcott 2/6.

Quarterfinal scores:

Tablepiece Government 81/8 (10 overs) - Ezekiah Williams 26; Osei Watson 2/11, Izea Phillip 2/21 vs Bon Accord Government 83/5 (8 overs) - Osei Watson 20; Anthony Baptiste 2/11, Amari Phillip 2/17.

Whim Anglican 158/2 (10 overs) - Amari McIntyre 57 not out, Kael Campbell 52 vs Roxborough Anglican 76/4 (10 overs) - Nathaniel James 19; Kael Campbell 1/6, Daniel Cooper 1/20.

Buccoo Government 93/1 (10 overs) - Zaire McMillan 44 not out; Amari Hopkins 28 not out; Avery Adams 1/15 vs Signal Hill Government 86/3 (10 overs) - Kashif Small 30; Amani Hopkins 2/8.

Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation 84/7 (10 overs) - Keoni Rowley 40; Justin Kent 2/0 vs Scarborough Roman Catholic 85/3 (10 overs).