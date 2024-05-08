[Updated] Training agreement signed for Tobago tourism operators

DEAL DONE: (from left) Rodney Ramnath, Manager, Certification Division, TT Bureau of Standards; José Edwardo Trejo, Executive Director, TT Bureau of Standards; Phillip Robinson, interim CEO, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL); and Wendell Walker, Director Product Development and Destination Management, TTAL, hold up a certification agreement to raise the standard of Tobago's tourism stakeholders. - Photo courtesy Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd

THE TOBAGO Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) and the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) have signed a three-year service agreement aimed at developing standards of excellence through certification in the island’s tourism sector.

The Trinidad and Tobago Tourism Industry Certification (TTTIC) is intended to give tourism operators the opportunity to improve their offerings in keeping with national standards, particularly in the accommodation, tour and transport service sectors.

At the signing ceremony at Pleasant House, Scarborough, on May 8, TTAL’s interim CEO Phillip Robinson said the TTTIC programme, which will be free, sets the bar for the standard of quality that tourism operators must achieve and maintain.

This includes standards of safety and security, adequate training and facilities for staff, operational requirements, environmental considerations, responsible marketing and best practices for managing complaints, among others.

Robinson said, “Tourism operators who register for the voluntary programme are thus presented with a unique opportunity to increase their overall awareness of these standards while gaining valuable insight into the different areas of their operations that must be addressed to meet those standards.”

He said by establishing a benchmark for minimum standards of quality among tourism operators, TTTIC also helps to set the bar for what visitors can expect when they come to Tobago.”

He said word of mouth is still an effective marketing tool.

“When our visitors leave this island fulfilled, it means that they leave with a positive story to tell, and that one story has the potential to attract new visitors and may even encourage repeat visitors as well.”

Robinson urged operators to embrace the opportunity.

“Do not miss out on this opportunity which can help set you apart from the rest.”

Becoming TTTIC-certified, he said, can open new doors to further improve business.

“So...(this) is a requirement for other services and offerings from TTAL, including grants, reimbursements and even marketing on our website, which attracted over 450,000 visitors in 2023.”

He said TTAL has also offered tourism operators additional training in first aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Robinson also had some advice for visitors and customers.

“When you see the TTTIC mark, know that it gives you a level of assurance that the tourism operator who holds that mark has gone through the process for achieving the minimum standards for quality.”

TTBS executive director Jose Edwardo Trejo said TTTIC is the first and only tourism certification programme in the Caribbean developed and jointly executed by a national bureau of standards and a tourism authority.

He said since 2018, some 64 certifications were issued in Tobago, primarily in the accommodation sector.

“We urge all tourism operators in Tobago to add to the statistic by embracing TTTIC and striving for excellence in every aspect of their operations,” Trejo said.

Saying the significance and value of Tobago’s tourism industry cannot be overstated, Trejo said the sector is a vital driver for economic growth by attracting investments, fostering employment opportunities and nurturing local businesses.

He said the relaunch of the TTTIC is significant for several reasons.

“It raises and standardises the quality of our tourism products and services, instilling confidence in visitors and locals alike.

“TTTIC also provides assurance to visitors, guaranteeing that legal requirements and quality standards are meticulously upheld.”

Trejo said the programme is an ideal way to showcase to the world, Tobago’s tourism products and services.

Yannicka Brown, Standards Officer II, Certification Division, TTBS; Wendell Walker, Director, Product Development and Destination Management, TTAL; and Rodney Ramnath, Manager, Certification Division, TTBS, also spoke.

This story was originally published with the title "TTAL, Bureau of Standards partner to improve Tobago tourism sector" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

