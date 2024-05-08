Soca Warrior Reon Moore in Team of the Week in Canadian League

TT forward Reon Moore. - ROGER JACOB/Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago forward Reon Moore earned his second Team of the Week selection in the ongoing Canadian Premier League season when he was chosen on Monday in the league's best XI for the fourth round of matches.

On Saturday, Moore scored his second goal in as many matches for Pacific FC when he converted from close range against York United in a 2-0 victory at the Starlight Stadium, Langford. Moore's 15th-minute opener was his first league goal for Pacific FC since making his move from TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions Defence Force on March 1.

On May 1, the Soca Warriors striker opened his account for Pacific FC when he scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in his team's Canadian Championship preliminary round match with TSS Rovers. Moore's goal guaranteed a 1-1 finish in regulation time, before Pacific got a 5-4 win in the ensuing penalty shootout.

The 27-year-old Moore was one of four Pacific players in the Team of the Week, alongside defender Aly Ndom and midfielders Cedric Toussaint and Steffen Yeates.

Pacific are currently second on the eight-team league standings with 10 ten points from four matches and have also kept four straight clean sheets. Pacific trail leaders Atletico Ottawa on goal difference.

After press time on Wednesday, Pacific journeyed to Atletico Ottawa for the first leg of their Canadian Championship quarterfinal tie.