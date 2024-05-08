Sidetracking, hoodwinking of UNC members?

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: The executive of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led UNC recently met with members of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to discuss and seek clarification on certain matters.

Posing for the cameras, which seemed to be the purpose of the meeting, the vice-chairman embarrassingly said they had asked for international observers for the next general election.

Now the election is not constitutionally due for more than a year, but the UNC thinks it can sidetrack and hoodwink its members away from it present and continuing gaffes to the idea that it is interested in national issues.

This is the same party which has taken the EBC to court on numerous occasions and lost on numerous occasions.

This is the party which has declared a continuing lack of confidence in the EBC, now requesting that the very body bring in international observers.

The UNC had studiously ignored calls by party members for its own internal elections, and has not been transparent in its voters list, but is asking another body to subscribe to these standards.

The UNC's track record of holding leadership elections is quite abysmal, with the present leader making multiple excuses why they could not be held.

This same leader has been making wild pleas to the Government to call the general election as the party cannot wait.

The population may never again see a party wishing for its own demise. RIP.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando