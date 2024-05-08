Rupee releases Trust Issues

Barbadian soca star Rupert “Rupee” Clarke has released his latest single Trust Issues.

The Tempted to Touch star released the single on May 3.

A release said the song is a fusion of Afrobeats and soca music that addresses navigating trust in a world where uncertainty looms large.

“With his signature blend of vibrant melodies and introspective lyricism, Rupee encapsulates the inner turmoil of questioning whom to trust and whom to guard against.

“Through his music, Rupee invites listeners to explore the complexities of human relationships while grooving to an irresistible beat. In this new single, Rupee demonstrates his versatility as an artist, seamlessly bridging diverse musical influences to create a sound that is uniquely his own,” the release said.

Rupee said trust was a fundamental aspect of human connection but it was often fraught with uncertainty.

The song reflected this struggle but also celebrated resilience and self-discovery, he added.

The song can be found on all platforms, it said.