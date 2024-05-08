Nedco graduates thankful for accelerator programme

NEDCO GRADUATES: Minister of Youth Development and National Service, Foster Cummings, centre, poses with senior officials and participants at Nedco's graduation ceremony for cohort two and three of the Business Accelerator Programme at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on April 30. - ROGER JACOB

SUNSHINE ARTHUR

National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (Nedco) Business Accelerator Programme has received rave reviews from graduates of cohort two and three after their graduation on April 30.

The programme started in 2019, and is an incubator programme offering entrepreneurs all-inclusive business support services. Throughout the programme, entrepreneurs receive advisory and training sessions, mentorship, loan funding and access to product development facilities.

CEO of Nedco Calvin Maurice, speaking at the graduation, said the programme provides the tools for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) to overcome the obstacles that hinder their success.

"This is where the Nedco business accelerator programme steps in to provide the necessary support, guidance and resources including loan funding where needed for budding entrepreneurs to succeed.”

At the graduation, several entrepreneurs expressed their gratitude for the programme, saying the year-long training has positioned their businesses on a trajectory for success.

Tobagonian Apphia Boyce, owner of Aunty Apphia’s Academy Kids Toddler Care, said the knowledge and experiences gained have changed her perspective on how she does business. She said she is now motivated to do things better

“The programme has definitely assisted me along the way and I would definitely recommend it for those in the early stages of entrepreneurship, because it is not for the faint of heart. So the more support, the more information, the more encouragement you can get, I say go for it.

"The information I received from the accelerator programme has definitely helped me to increase revenue and to make changes to really provide that excellent service.”

Boyce, who runs her childcare business in Crown Point, Tobago, said, “My business just celebrated one year and we are going onto year two. It is a pre-preschool – some may know it as play school – so we take children from 18 months to three years old. We help them to transfer from the stage of infancy to toddler. We cater to the holistic development of the child.”

Donna More, manager of the Lopinot Chocolate Company, said she too has started implementing the strategies she learned in her business.

“What I have learned from the 12 months of training is business etiquette and the dos and don’ts in business strategy. They sent us to do extensive training with professionals, we learned how to manage our business, costing and pricing – different business modules for the whole year.

"So far we have started implementing it into our company.

"They also gave advice on how to pay workers.”

She said she appreciated the hands-on nature of the programme.

“It wasn’t just sitting down in a classroom, they would also mentor you on how to go about your business.

"It was a very fulfilling and empowering journey and it has taken my business to the next step. I am so happy they chose to help us.”

Bush Gyal Productions Ltd owner Jewel Joseph said she was thankful for the practical approach of the programme.

“I didn’t do business in school, so it was very practical and they gave us skills on how to record keep, knowing your taxes and how to standardise your products. As a budding agro-processor it was very practical.”

She hopes to be able to empower her community through her business.

Also: “We definitely want to make a social and environmental impact within communities. Part of our business model is encouraging people to reuse and recycle. We want to raise that awareness and of course be able to expand the products nationwide and export.”

Joseph said her dairy and non-dairy products, in the form of shakes, cheeses and spoon-able yogurt, can be found at Mode Alive in Valsayn

Chairman of Nedco Clarry Benn, speaking at the graduation, boasted of the success of the cohorts.

“Participants in cohort two were able to create jobs for ten new employees. Participants from cohort three created jobs for 34 new employees, mostly part-time. Four participants from the combined cohort intake entered the programme at the idea stage, but have since progressed, registered their businesses and launched into full operation.”