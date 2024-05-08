More forex atCentral Bank?

- JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: It was interesting to hear Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young say TT has 11 more years of natural gas at the current usage.

The price of natural gas is rising on the world market, and as oil and natural gas are TT's main foreign exchange (forex) earners, the Central Bank governor must therefore have improved forex earnings. This, together with the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, should help give importers, through the banks, more forex to pay their foreign invoices.

I hope there will soon be an improvement for importers to get more forex.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

company MD