Momentum Basketball tourney tips off on May 18

Defending Momentum Invitational Men’s U23 Basketball Tournament champions Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy. -

MATTHEW Pierre Basketball Academy begin their defence of the Momentum Invitational Men’s Under-23 Basketball Tournament title when the second edition tips off at Maloney Indoor Sport Arena on May 18.

The 2023 winners, however, are expected to face stiff competition from top contenders such as Maloney Pacers, fresh off their Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) Championship win, Spartans TT – DIAL runners-up – and New Chapter Global Sport Academy, eager to avenge their runner-up finish in last year’s Momentum tourney.

Also among the contenders are rising challengers Royalty Basketball Academy, Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy, Arouca New Age Lions and Coach KG Elite.

A statement from tournament organisers on Wednesday said, “The tournament, tailored exclusively for young men aged 23 years and under, remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the sport by providing a platform for emerging talents to shine.

“With each game, players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, compete at the highest level, and gain invaluable experience in a competitive environment.”

The tournament format will feature a two-pool round-robin group stage, followed by a single-elimination medal round. Teams will battle it out over five weekends, with games scheduled on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The semi-final matchups will be determined by each team’s finishing position in each pool, as they vie for a spot in the final.

Momentum Invitational

Basketball Teams:

1. Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy (2023 winners)

2. Coach KG Elite

3. Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme

4. Arouca New Age Lions

5. New Chapter Global Sport Academy,

6. Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy

7. Royalty Basketball Academy

8. Spartans TT