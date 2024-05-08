Jada Moore, Josh Corbin snatch Primary Schools 3K race

JADA Moore and Josh Corbin won the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively when the National Primary Schools Track and Field Association held a 3K event in the surrounding area near ASJA Boys College, Charlieville on May 8.

Over 120 boys completed the race, while almost 70 girls finished the event. Moore of Mayaro Government was the first girl to cross the line in 12 minutes, 38 seconds (12:38). She was more than one minute ahead of second-placed Jolana Elder of Lanse Noire Moravian, who finished in 13:40. Tobago schools were well represented at the race as Amayah Young of Scarborough RC finished third in 14:01 and Kenya Muir of Belle Garden Anglican followed in fourth position in 14:47. Rounding off the top five was Kelaiah Bhola of Icacos Government in 15:10. It was a closer race among the boys as the first five finishers were separated by less than one minute. Corbin of St Dominic’s RC held off the challenge of Tyreel Howe of Marabella Government. Corbin broke the tape in 11:29 and Howe was second in 11:48. Six seconds behind Howe was Lambeau Anglican’s Taj Moses in 11:54, Shelon Drayton made his trip from Santa Flora Anglican count as he ended fourth in 12:05 and also finishing among the top five was Micah Hector of Scarborough RC in 12:16.

Schools from across Trinidad and Tobago competed. Some of the Trinidad schools were Egypt Village Government; Pt Fortin RC; Malabar Government; San Fernando Boys Government; Matelot RC; Success RC; Crystal Stream Government; Carenage Boys Government; and Dow Village Government. Mason Hall Government, Speyside Anglican and Whim Anglican were some of the schools representing Tobago.

Results:

Girls

Jada Moore - Mayaro Gov't - 12:38

Jolana Elder - Lanse Noire Morivian - 13:40

Amayah Young - Scarborough RC - 14:01

Kenya Muir - Belle Garden Anglican - 14:47

Kelaiah Bhola - Icacos Gov't - 15:10

Boys

Josh Corbin - St Dominic's RC - 11:29

Tyreek Howe - Marabella Gov't - 11:48

Taj Moses - Lambeau Anglican - 11:54

Shelon Drayton - Santa Flora AC - 12:05

Micah Hector - Scarborough RC - 12:16