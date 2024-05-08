Genocide in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The Nazis had sought during World War II to wipe European Jewry and thereafter all Jews, regardless of where they were located, out of existence.

Hitler's "Final Solution" would eventually result in six million Jews and five million others, such as Roma people and other minorities, exterminated in the concentration camps, Auschwitz in Poland being one of the most infamous.

Now Zionist Israel, illegally established through bloodshed in 1948 and ironically enough inhabited by many descendants of those killed in the concentration camps of Europe, is conducting a genocide of its own against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the largest concentration camp in history.

However, in the same way that Hitler and his crazed Nazis failed to achieve their diabolical goal, despite their most heinous efforts, so too will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his bloodthirsty Zionists, although the cost in blood will be terribly high, as it was during the Second World War.

In Gaza, colonialism, capitalism and white supremacy have reared their collective ugly head, but although evil will have this hour, good will eventually have the day.

May he who is all just preserve the people of Palestine in this their darkest hour and bring about justice and peace for this long suffering people.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin