Gasparillo man, 62, held for having fake insurance certificate

- File photo

A 62-year-old man from Gasparillo was expected to face a master in the High Court on May 8, charged with having a fake document.

Princes Town municipal police and officers from the Praedial Larceny Squad (PLS) arrested the suspect on May 7 in a joint road traffic exercise in the Princes Town district.

The suspect from Parforce Road in Bonne Adventure had a fake insurance certificate.

PC David of PLS laid the charge.

The police also issued 20 fixed penalty notices to drivers.

ASP Guzman and Insp Haspoodeen co-ordinated the exercise, which acting Cpl Ali supervised.